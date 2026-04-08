'Chinamaxxing': Asia’s megacities should follow China’s lead in electrifying urban transport

We can’t ignore the EV car fleet, but that’s going to be the toughest nut to crack for emerging megacities. It will require comprehensive EV-charging networks and costly subsidies, given the sheer scale of the potential market. It will also funnel money to affluent citizens least in need of it. Metro systems, being built across Asia at a furious pace, are likewise a relatively big-ticket way to tackle fuel, pollution and traffic problems.