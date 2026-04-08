For the emerging megacities of Asia, the oil crisis that spread out from the Strait of Hormuz is like the acute phase of a chronic condition. The largest migration in human history is filling their streets and alleyways to bursting point.
'Chinamaxxing': Asia’s megacities should follow China’s lead in electrifying urban transport
SummaryAsian megacities from Mumbai to Manila have been burdened by rising oil prices and exploding populations. But China has already faced this crisis and found a way out. Its playbook shows how electrifying everyday transport can cut costs, clean up cities and make them more liveable.
For the emerging megacities of Asia, the oil crisis that spread out from the Strait of Hormuz is like the acute phase of a chronic condition. The largest migration in human history is filling their streets and alleyways to bursting point.
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