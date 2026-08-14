A lazy narrative has followed India around the world's financial pages: that the great China-plus-one bus came through Asia, stopped in Hanoi and Bangkok, and left New Delhi standing at the kerb.
China-plus-one opportunity: India didn’t miss the bus, but built a stop for the tech buses that matter
SummaryIndia has been putting in place the policies, digital infrastructure and human resources required to attract foreign investment in emerging fields of technology. This efforts should pay off as global capital reaches for rewarding destinations.
A lazy narrative has followed India around the world's financial pages: that the great China-plus-one bus came through Asia, stopped in Hanoi and Bangkok, and left New Delhi standing at the kerb.
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