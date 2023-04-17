China will struggle to address its $8.3 trillion fiscal problem4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Local government financing vehicle debt looks unsustainably high
Call it luck or stellar crisis management. China, one of the world’s most indebted nations, has not experienced a full-blown financial crisis, yet. There were a few close calls. In 2019, the government had to seize a regional bank, for the first time in decades, to prevent a run on deposits. Last year, a wave of real estate developer defaults ended up with homebuyers threatening mortgage boycotts. Both scares got defused. One may even argue that China is now a safer place for investors after Beijing tightened regulations on unruly local banks and aggressive home builders.