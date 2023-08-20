China’s already poor reputation on statistics takes another beating

Earlier this year, the bureau had come in for sharp criticism after it halted the public release of monthly readings of consumer confidence after March, discontinuing a series it had launched 33 years ago. The surveys of consumer confidence, a closely followed barometer of Chinese households’ willingness to spend, had dived during the covid lockdowns in spring of 2022. It recovered briefly in the early months of this year after the government lifted lockdowns last December, only to drop again, leading to the suspension of its public release.

