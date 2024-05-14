China’s clean-tech subsidies are good for the planet we inhabit
Summary
- Governments should encourage green industrial policies and not decry them as transgressions of international trade rules. The moral, environmental and economic arguments favour those who subsidize their green industries, not those who want to tax others’ production.
A trade war over clean technologies is brewing. The US and the EU, worried that Chinese subsidies threaten their green industries, have warned that they will respond with import restrictions. China, in turn, has lodged a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) about discriminatory provisions against its products under US President Joe Biden’s landmark climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).