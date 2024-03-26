China’s clean-tech success isn’t entirely because of statist policy
Summary
- It’s not a story of easy money and state subsidies as much as a tale of capitalism working well to direct resources. Unlike real estate, clean-tech in China isn’t overleveraged.
There’s a comforting but erroneous explanation for why solar panels, home batteries and electric vehicles (EVs) are increasingly likely to be made in China. With an economy awash in easy money, its renewable manufacturers are undercutting rivals across the world; ergo, China’s comparative advantage isn’t scale, cost efficiency or innovative prowess, but cheap government subsidies. In the EV industry “everybody has an endless supply of loans and support from the local government," the Financial Times quoted Jörg Wuttke, former president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, as saying in a recent article. This theory provides a justification for trade restrictions. If Chinese manufacturers survive on government cash, there’s no way overseas rivals can compete. Tariffs and other hurdles should keep out their products and give homegrown competitors a chance.