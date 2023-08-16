China’s economic slowdown is a surprise that ought not to be

China’s economic slowdown is a surprise that ought not to be4 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:09 PM IST
- An OECD projection showed it losing pace after its growth burst
In a year of unpleasant surprises from China’s economy, here’s a development we should have foreseen: The central bank lowered interest rates. With growth disappointing and prices declining, Tuesday’s easing by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) ought to have been a no-brainer.
That such an official response to the country’s dour performance is considered a jolt speaks volumes about the opacity with which the PBoC operates, relative to its big-power peers. It says a lot about how much expectations need to be reset. The world has gotten so accustomed to a China that turns in enviable economic results that it’s hard to get our heads around what happens when slow growth becomes the norm rather than the exception.
China’s monetary authority reduced the rate on one-year loans by 15 basis points, a slightly bigger cut than the one undertaken in June, but a relatively modest adjustment by the standards of the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. Moves up or down in borrowing costs among that august group tend to be in increments of a quarter or half-point. The PBoC has elected to startle markets with a fraction of that. Only one of the analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News had forecast it.
Most reports point to an economy that, far from roaring back from ‘zero-covid,’ is struggling to make much headway. Less than an hour after the PBoC announcement came another slew of downbeat data: industrial production softened in July, retail sales rose much less than anticipated, property investment continued its losing streak and unemployment ticked up. Troublingly, the National Bureau of Statistics said it would suspend publication of youth jobless figures. Recent reports had shown a jump in the number of young Chinese out of work.
New PBoC chief Pan Gongsheng appears determined to prove that early assessments of him as hawkish were wide of the mark. In the monetary arena, it is circumstances that shape policy, rather than the predilections of governors. If Pan had opted to refrain on Tuesday, what might have been on his mind? And why was the commentary geared for a more conservative approach?
The PBoC isn’t prone to dramatic departures and officials have made it clear that, while the economy could use some juice, they are wary of a debt build-up. Beijing may also be keeping an eye on the yuan, which is down about 5% against the dollar this year, the biggest retreat among Asian currencies after the yen. The government in Beijing does not want a rapid drop. It’s also unclear whether, with China’s property industry in dire straits and its economy suffering from a broad lack of demand, steep rate cuts will deliver a dramatic improvement. Capital Economics, the only firm polled that got the PBoC call right, reckons this latest reduction is only part of the picture. Stay tuned for more measures, wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics: “On its own, rate cuts of this magnitude won’t have a big impact. They only partially reverse the recent increase in real interest rates due to lower inflation. But the PBoC tends to use changes in policy rates as signalling tool, with the heavy lifting being done by other tools such as adjustments to reserve requirements and bank loan quotas. [Tuesday’s] cut suggests that these tools will be deployed too, consistent with the PBOC’s promise of further monetary easing."
The flaws in China’s rebound are finally washing up on US shores. This recovery has been in trouble for a while, but the arrival of deflation in July looks like some sort of tipping point, at least in terms of public consciousness. Last week, US President Joe Biden called China’s faltering expansion a “ticking time bomb." Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, far more circumspect, called the country’s woes a “risk factor" for the US. It’s open season now on Beltway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will surely be asked about it at his press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee’s September meeting—if not before.
China’s economy tends to move in cycles. Viewed from a far distance, an annual expansion of 5% or 6% still looks good. But a downshift to something like 4% or, in time, 2% to 3%, would seem like a disaster. This was always going to happen. Five years ago, the OECD took a crack at modelling the world through 2060. While China’s share of global output will continue to rise for at least another decade, its gross domestic product will eventually grow at a far less brisk pace, one that would resemble the US or EU economy’s growth, not China’s of the 1990s or early 2000s.
Stumbles and even economic recessions will become more frequent in China. Some of this is just a natural part of growing up. The real surprise may be that it has taken this long to realize. ©bloomberg