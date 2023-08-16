China’s economic slowdown is a surprise that ought not to be

The PBoC isn’t prone to dramatic departures and officials have made it clear that, while the economy could use some juice, they are wary of a debt build-up. Beijing may also be keeping an eye on the yuan, which is down about 5% against the dollar this year, the biggest retreat among Asian currencies after the yen. The government in Beijing does not want a rapid drop. It’s also unclear whether, with China’s property industry in dire straits and its economy suffering from a broad lack of demand, steep rate cuts will deliver a dramatic improvement. Capital Economics, the only firm polled that got the PBoC call right, reckons this latest reduction is only part of the picture. Stay tuned for more measures, wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics: “On its own, rate cuts of this magnitude won’t have a big impact. They only partially reverse the recent increase in real interest rates due to lower inflation. But the PBoC tends to use changes in policy rates as signalling tool, with the heavy lifting being done by other tools such as adjustments to reserve requirements and bank loan quotas. [Tuesday’s] cut suggests that these tools will be deployed too, consistent with the PBOC’s promise of further monetary easing."

