China's economic slump may yet wash up on foreign shores
Gloom from the world’s second largest economy could affect us all
In the later years of the epic US growth stretch that ended with covid, a phrase caught on to describe buoyant conditions across the globe. The world was said to be on the cusp of a synchronized expansion. Few people still spoke of a jobless recovery in America, and China appeared to be returning to its old robust self. Inflation was off the floor, seen as a good thing. Japan and the eurozone looked good. The beauty of it was that it would lighten the burden of the US. Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing did not worry analysts much. Happy days beckoned.