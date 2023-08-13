In the later years of the epic US growth stretch that ended with covid, a phrase caught on to describe buoyant conditions across the globe. The world was said to be on the cusp of a synchronized expansion. Few people still spoke of a jobless recovery in America, and China appeared to be returning to its old robust self. Inflation was off the floor, seen as a good thing. Japan and the eurozone looked good. The beauty of it was that it would lighten the burden of the US. Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing did not worry analysts much. Happy days beckoned.

But is the world now beset by a worrying bout of lopsidedness? The picture is dismal. China, a source of so much vitality the past few decades, just can’t catch a break. Reports this week revealed new blows to its wobbly recovery. Exports swooned, imports dropped alarmingly and, after months of anaemic inflation, consumer prices actually fell in July, year-on-year. This deflation is expected to be temporary, given that its retail-price index still rose from the prior month and food prices are projected to pick up. That’s little comfort. There’s a troubling lack of demand in the second-largest economy.

There’s also an abundance of negativity. People are looking for signs of weakness in the Chinese economy, so chastening has been the experience of watching rosy predictions for the reopening fade fast. Another data dump, another dour assessment. The property sector is a source of woe. Country Garden, once the biggest builder by sales, is teetering. The solutions at hand seem modest and very familiar, such as doing a bit more on the fiscal front and paring interest rates. The central bank is pushing back against bearish bets on the yuan, but not strenuously.

It would be a mistake to be apocalyptic about conditions in China. Major economies go through cycles. We ought to get used to them in China. In the meantime, the globe is dependent on the US to keep growth ticking over. If it was a good thing back in the pre-pandemic years for the US to not shoulder the world’s economy alone, must it be bad that divergence now rules?

Recession, or even stagnation, looks like a distant prospect today. Most analysis celebrates the fading chances of a US downturn soon. JPMorgan last week joined the ranks of those predicting a slump will be averted. The US labour market remains strong, inflation—still above the Fed target —has probably peaked. The US debt ceiling impasse was resolved without crisis. Anxiety over regional banks has eased.

JPMorgan is careful not to rule out a recession. The risk of a downturn is “still very elevated," chief US economist Michael Feroli wrote. Such prudence is wise. It would be a shame if relief at benign US conditions translated into triumphalism. There was a fair amount around in the late 1990s when the US enjoyed a technology-driven boom, unemployment was low and inflation benign. Japan, perceived earlier in the decade as America’s main economic rival, appeared to be in decline. Much of East Asia, once dubbed ‘tigers’ for their rapid transformation, were struggling to shake off a financial bust. People talked of “a new paradigm" and even questioned whether business cycles still existed. China’s speedy, but not yet threatening, ascent was a big part of the picture.

But by March 2001, the US was in recession. Big European powers followed and Japan was in dire straits, serving as a lab for so-called unconventional monetary policy that, in time, ultimately came to be practised in the US and eurozone. The point is that economies aren’t static. It’s nice that the US has, for now, seen off naysayers. Yet this American expansion won’t last forever. America ought to worry about the rest of the world languishing.

In a recent note, Bank of America noted the divergence and asked whether the world was less synchronous. The firm recently revised growth forecasts for the US and China—in opposite directions. Noting that soft landings in the US are unusual, the economists said that “a lot still has to go right." The bank also expressed scepticism about China sinking into a “balance sheet recession" characterized by income being used to pay down debt rather than spend.

Either way, a world economy that is discordant is one replete with risks. The Fed again finds itself the hinge point. For all the gloom emanating from China, the People’s Bank of China, its central bank, seems rather passive in addressing it. US inflation is still too high for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to start sending out gentle flares about the global economy as he did in late 2018 or as Janet Yellen before him did in 2015, after the People’s Bank of China botched a currency devaluation.

Keep an eye on it, though. China’s troubles have a way of washing up on everyone’s shores. ©bloomberg