China’s economic slump may yet wash up on foreign shores

JPMorgan is careful not to rule out a recession. The risk of a downturn is “still very elevated," chief US economist Michael Feroli wrote. Such prudence is wise. It would be a shame if relief at benign US conditions translated into triumphalism. There was a fair amount around in the late 1990s when the US enjoyed a technology-driven boom, unemployment was low and inflation benign. Japan, perceived earlier in the decade as America’s main economic rival, appeared to be in decline. Much of East Asia, once dubbed ‘tigers’ for their rapid transformation, were struggling to shake off a financial bust. People talked of “a new paradigm" and even questioned whether business cycles still existed. China’s speedy, but not yet threatening, ascent was a big part of the picture.

