China’s economy is undergoing a profound structural slowdown

The shift from an economy driven by more inputs to one driven by more productivity is tough, but also essential for China. Its old economic model is now incapable of delivering rapid growth. The Western alliance has learned from its past mistakes and is unlikely to give China access to its latest technology. Can China beat them at that game? It has to pivot rapidly towards an innovative economy. The broader question is whether an authoritarian political system can promote innovation at the global technology frontier. The question that was asked of the Soviet Union will now be asked about China. The political colour of the protests across China is thus important for the future of the Chinese economy as well.