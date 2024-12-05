China’s export ban on key minerals may have a silver lining for the US
Summary
- With geopolitics at work, a counter strategy is likely to find bipartisan support in America even under a Trump administration. Those who oppose an energy transition would still want reduced import dependence.
China is the handmaiden to the globe’s energy transition—and will continue to be so once an anti-transition president occupies the White House again next month. As if to advertise that, Beijing announced that, in response to US export controls on advanced chips, it was banning exports to the US of several critical minerals and tightening restrictions on sales of another, graphite.