China’s export ban on key minerals may have a silver lining for the US

US dependence for these on foreign suppliers, especially China, is stark. Of 50 critical minerals identified by the federal government, the US relies 100% on imports for 12 of them—including gallium and natural graphite—and more than 50% for a further 29. Strategic reserves are a shadow of their former selves: In the early 1960s, the US stockpiled such materials at more than 200 locations whereas today there are just nine.