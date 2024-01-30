China’s glut and India’s drought show the two faces of liquidity
Summary
- Banks in the two economies face remarkably different challenges. Indian banks face a liquidity crunch but RBI wants fuller monetary policy transmission before it eases its spigot.
Lenders in the world’s two most populous nations are having very different problems with monetary and fiscal taps. In China, creditors are drowning in cheap central-bank cash, but loan demand is muted. In India, banks are in the middle of their fastest expansion in a decade, but they’re parched for liquidity.