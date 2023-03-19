China’s Iran-Saudi deal is a wake-up call for India

That said, the Iran-Saudi deal does shine an uncomfortable light on India’s lack of influence in the region. Given its proximity and cultural links, apart from economic and political ones, New Delhi should have had a role in bringing the two traditional foes together. Instead, China’s role in swinging the deal suggests its influence outstrips that of India’s by a distance. The fact that Indian Ministry of External Affairs waited several days for its regular media briefing to respond to the deal – with a colourless “India has always advocated dialogue and diplomacy as a way to resolve differences" – seems to suggest a degree of surprise and unease at the Chinese role. If India had to ignore the Chinese role altogether, it could very well have responded immediately, as the Americans did.