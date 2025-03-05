China’s latest naval exercises have shown how far it can project power
Summary
- Beijing seems bent on dominating the high seas of the Indo-Pacific. Given the geopolitical implications of China’s emergence as a maritime power that could soon rival the US, it’s odd that America has shown little concern.
In the last two weeks, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China conducted live-fire naval drills in the international waters off Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam, and shooting drills in the Taiwan Strait. This show of military might is a sign of China’s growing confidence as a maritime power.