Opinion | Chinese aggression could reset power projection in Asia

The larger global environment has also been evolving to India’s advantage. Modi’s pro-active diplomacy of the past few years has made it possible for him to demand and get support from India’s global interlocutors at a difficult time. And China’s own actions have made a robust push-back a real possibility. The US has deployed two of its aircraft carriers to the South China Sea’s waters, and Japan has conducted naval drills with India at a time of high Sino-Indian tensions. These are signs of how major powers around the world have rallied to India’s side. From Australia to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, all are responding to Chinese aggression with alacrity. There is a better understanding around the world today of the challenge India faces in managing an overtly hostile China. Even Russia, which is shaping a close relationship with China, has responded much more favourably to Indian concerns than expected. This is as much a function of the changing global realities as it is of New Delhi making it clear to the rest of the world that it remains ready to fight its own battles.