Chinese and Russian choices impact India’s approach
India’s ties with Beijing have frayed even as relations with Moscow lose warmth because of their actions
Foreign policy is a murky business. All nations across the world, given a choice, would want to be strategically autonomous. That is, they would want to make their choices from as wide a menu as possible. All countries would want to be multi-aligned, building partnerships with one and all, depending on the issue at hand. All nations would also want to be friends with most others. Why spend resources on national defence if favourable outcomes can always be achieved by talking sweetly to others? Wars are highly risky and expensive ventures, as we are being reminded every day with the goings-on in Eurasia and the Middle East. It, therefore, makes sense for nations to get along with each other and partner with most others.