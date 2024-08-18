Opinion
China should consider setting a formal inflation target
Summary
- With broad deflationary forces dominating the Chinese economy, Beijing ought to empower its central bank to maintain price stability.
The achingly slow pace of consumer price increases in China has led to amplified calls to juice the economy, and Beijing has taken some modest steps in the right direction. But a dramatic concept recently surfaced: elevating an economic icon of the 1990s.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more