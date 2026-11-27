Southeast Asian militaries have a modernization problem: They cannot afford to miss the global shift toward drone warfare, particularly after Ukraine demonstrated the importance of cheap unmanned systems and rapid adaptation. And yet some of the most affordable and readily available technology comes from China—and buying it risks creating a dependency that could bring its own dangers.
That leaves the governments of a $4.5 trillion bloc, collectively the world’s fourth-largest economy, trying to hedge their bets on defence hardware between Washington and Beijing, without getting caught in the slipstream of their superpower rivalry.