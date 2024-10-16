China’s fiscal plan seems to pale in front of its monetary boost
Summary
- Managing expectations is a tricky aspect of setting policy. After the central bank’s big stimulus, the finance minister’s promises seemed to fall flat with investors. The optics of a move can be just as important as its substance.
The stimulus unleashed by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) last month was a tough act to follow. When it was the turn of the finance ministry to describe its role in boosting China’s subpar expansion, investors fretted about the absence of fireworks and demanded something more.