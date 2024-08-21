Opinion
India has reason to be wary of China's economic slowdown
Summary
- The troubles of China's steel industry are evidence of its economy hurting, and this poses spillover threats. India too faces risks, although a pragmatic policy that manages FDI rather than clamping down on it can help mitigate them.
Data sets emerging from China for the April-June quarter had observers sit up and take notice: on a net basis, foreign investors had pulled out a record $15 billion, forcing stock exchanges to stop releasing data on foreign investment flows.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more