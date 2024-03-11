Chinese EV dominance is clear but should we be worried?

From a standing start, India has made dramatic strides in two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs. Commercial 3-wheel EVs (E3Ws), for instance, are already at about 25% of new sales. However, this E3W trend masks the fact that most sales are still of the earlier e-rickshaw standard, rather than the modern L5 standard. Mahindra and Piaggio dominate the L5 E3W market. In 2023, 2-wheel EVs (E2Ws) constituted 56% of the total 1.5 million EVs sold in India. Ola Electric and TVS Motor are leaders in India’s E2W market. In general, it seems likely that market forces combined with government encouragement will take care of the E2W and commercial E3W segments and their evolution. India’s market for E4Ws, comprising passenger cars and taxis, is still in its infancy. So too India’s market for larger commercial EVs. Approximately 400,000 passenger cars are sold each month in the country. Of this, about 8,000 are E4Ws (just 2%). Tata Motors, led by its model Nexon, has an estimated 65% share of our E4W market. MG Motors, owned by Chinese automaker SAIC, is a distant second with a 15% market share. Electric-bus sales account for about 4% of overall buses sold. Given a dramatic increase in municipal orders, the electric bus segment is poised to grow. JBM Auto and Tata Motors dominate this segment.