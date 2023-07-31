Chinese foreign minister’s ouster should give India pause

China has just undergone a rather surprising change in its foreign-policy leadership. Foreign minister Qin Gang has been removed suddenly and replaced by his predecessor Wang Yi. Yi currently serves as the Chinese Communist Party’s central foreign affairs commission director, making him China’s top diplomat with a rank higher than that of foreign minister.

Amid this churn, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Wang for special representative talks on the India-China boundary question. Qin has been missing in action for over a month and his details are no longer available on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website. Wang’s details haven’t been updated either, but the ministry has reportedly had time to suggest that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping managed to reach a ‘consensus to restore bilateral ties’ in the space of a brief handshake during the G20 Summit at Bali last October.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated that the two leaders exchanged courtesies but also spoke of the need to stabilise bilateral ties. Meanwhile, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and Doval himself have repeatedly told their Chinese interlocutors that the relationship could not return to normal without resolving the situation at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh that arose from Chinese transgressions beginning in April 2020.

But even leaving aside India’s own experiences with China, including the latter’s violations of bilateral treaties and agreements, there is now even more reason to be cautious of any agreements with the Chinese, given the Qin Gang incident.

Whatever the reasons for Qin’s disappearance – whether ill-health (the Chinese foreign ministry’s earlier references to this have been scrubbed) or moral turpitude (he is alleged to have had an extra-marital affair with a high-profile TV anchor) – the fact is that one China’s most prominent faces to the outside world disappeared, without explanation, less than seven months into the job.

Consider what this says about stability in the Chinese political system. Qin shot up through the ranks due to his supposed closeness to Xi Jinping. As China’s tough anti-corruption agenda – launched when Xi came to power in 2012 – has progressed, it seems that no one will be spared. But whether this is the result of a genuine moral crusade or increasing paranoia at the top remains to be seen. It’s worth recalling that former Chinese Communist Party politburo standing committee member Zhang Gaoli emerged unscathed from allegations of sexual harassment by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.

Consider also what it says about the strength, or the lack thereof, of the supposedly meritocratic Chinese leadership line that Qin was replaced not by one of the eight ‘principal officials’ named on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website but by his predecessor Wang Yi.

In an authoritarian political system that is primarily preoccupied with survival at home, foreign policy becomes an extension of this preoccupation. Under Xi, the Communist Party has seen major changes in personnel, norms and structure. It is a party in flux and foreign policy can often be used as glue to keep the home front united.

It is, therefore, not surprising that as its military has grown ever more powerful, China has turned increasingly aggressive in its neighbourhood, from the South China Sea to the East China Sea to the LAC with India. Xi has also confidently broken promises, such as the one he made to former US President Barack Obama not to militarise the South China Sea. The Chinese transgressions of 2020 also came after informal summits with Modi where the strategic guidance to the respective militaries was supposed to have them refrain from provocative actions on the LAC. Clearly, Xi did not pass on any such ‘guidance’.

If this was the country’s record when Xi was seen as being all powerful, Qin’s departure does not bode well for China’s neighbours. The shakeup suggests that Xi does not and cannot control everything. However, retaining the image of China as powerful and undeterred by setbacks is very important to him. This explains why even, in times of crisis, when the logical response would be to seek conciliation with neighbours and antagonists, China has instead decided to provoke India by painting a false narrative, as in the case of the Bali meeting between Modi and Xi.