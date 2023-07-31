Opinion
Chinese foreign minister’s ouster should give India pause
Summary
- The Qin Gang incident means there is now even more reason to be cautious of any agreements with the Chinese
China has just undergone a rather surprising change in its foreign-policy leadership. Foreign minister Qin Gang has been removed suddenly and replaced by his predecessor Wang Yi. Yi currently serves as the Chinese Communist Party’s central foreign affairs commission director, making him China’s top diplomat with a rank higher than that of foreign minister.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×