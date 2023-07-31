Chinese foreign minister’s ouster should give India pause

It is, therefore, not surprising that as its military has grown ever more powerful, China has turned increasingly aggressive in its neighbourhood, from the South China Sea to the East China Sea to the LAC with India. Xi has also confidently broken promises, such as the one he made to former US President Barack Obama not to militarise the South China Sea. The Chinese transgressions of 2020 also came after informal summits with Modi where the strategic guidance to the respective militaries was supposed to have them refrain from provocative actions on the LAC. Clearly, Xi did not pass on any such ‘guidance’.