Think win-win to overcome the second Chinese export shock
Summary
- Led by the US, many countries have responded to China’s export aggression with tariff barriers, subsidies for local manufacturers and even outright bans, but these are costly. It’s better to heed Keynes’ classic advice on mutual trade-gap adjustments.
The world is now grappling with a second China shock. Exports of manufactured goods from that country have soared in recent quarters. This tsunami is no longer restricted to simpler stuff such as textiles that China once dominated. It now has heft in sophisticated goods such as electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, lithium batteries and photovoltaic cells.