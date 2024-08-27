Think win-win to overcome the second Chinese export shock

In a recent paper on the Bretton Woods monetary system, which eventually unravelled in 1973, Paola Subacchi and David Vines have identified four themes that the world’s leading economies need to cooperate on in our times: a satisfactory level of global aggregate demand that can avoid the twin pitfalls of unemployment and high inflation; workable processes for the adjustment of current account balances; financing the development needs of less developed economies; and an open international trading system.