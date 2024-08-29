Suppressed feminism: China’s gaming industry is too gender insensitive

Some gamers who received a copy of Black Myth: Wukong were given guidelines for what to talk about as they streamed it. Discussing its stunning cinematic graphics, mythical 16th-century plotline and engaging gameplay was okay. But calling for equal rights for women?

Off-limits. Hero Games, one of the early backers of Game Science, which is behind Wukong, didn’t explain what it meant by including “feminist propaganda" on the list of forbidden talking points and didn’t respond to my comment request. Also among taboo topics were covid, China’s game industry, or anything instigating “negative discourse."

The made-in-China blockbuster game is smashing records and receiving critical acclaim both inside and outside the country. But the “feminist propaganda" ban was a curious thing to mention.

What could have been a golden opportunity to use a runaway gaming hit to spark conversations about women’s rights in China instead became a lightning rod for criticism.

Perhaps the creators of the game didn’t want to draw any more attention to a controversy that erupted about four years ago, when Game Science released a popular trailer for Wukong. The studio’s founder and CEO then publicly posted a series of vulgar, sexually explicit comments to celebrate the public reception.

At the time, many women gamers expressed outrage and shared their own stories about the pervasive sexism within China’s gaming sector. A concept artist based in Chengdu said she had been explicitly instructed by an undisclosed company to design female characters [with sex appeal].

Even years ahead of its release, some women, who make up roughly half of China’s gamers as of last year, were rethinking whether to buy Wukong. But like many feminist movements on China’s highly censored internet, much of this momentum was silenced.

Last year, gaming outlet IGN published a deep-dive, alleging a rampant history of disrespect toward women at Game Science. It pointed to derogatory ads, crude remarks by staff, and a sexist 2013 diatribe from a co-founder decrying how games for men and women are not the same due to biological differences. Game Science has not publicly responded to the allegations.

The “feminist propaganda" censorship request has had a bit of a Streisand effect, with many gamers and outlets only drawing more attention to the topic and the studio’s past controversies.

A hashtag on Chinese social media platform Weibo that translates as ‘Black Myth: Wukong insults women’ was viewed millions of times before web censors cleaned up posts that spread, among other things, “gender opposition."

Many posts on both Chinese and Western social media platforms questioning Game Science’s treatment of women in the past were attacked and criticized, revealing how fiercely many will work to ensure that gaming is still a man’s world.

State-backed Chinese news outlet Global Times ran an editorial this week blaming criticism of the game on racism and anti-Chinese sentiments abroad. It named a Canada-based consultancy, Sweet Baby, in relation to attacks in the Western media.

Sweet Baby has been the subject of conspiracy theories that it launched a smear campaign after Game Science refused to work with it. The firm, which offers story and sensitivity consulting to game studios, told me that these rumours are a complete fabrication and that it has never been in touch with Game Science.

This backlash amid the breakout global success of Wukong doesn’t take away from the pride many Chinese people feel about their culture being represented so significantly in a global arena.

But it may be hard for the more than 689 million women in China to feel heartened by this win by an industry that has a long history of treating them as second-class citizens.

Wukong’s star power should be used to help shine a light on the Chinese feminist movement. Leta Hong Fincher, author of the 2018 book Betraying Big Brother: The Feminist Awakening in China, argued that feminism poses the biggest threat to China’s authoritarian regime, which is partly why it has faced such high censorship.

Prominent activists have been detained. Last year, a ruling party-affiliated think-tank blamed “the spread of radical feminism" for having a negative impact on China’s birth rate. The World Economic Forum ranked China 106 out of 146 countries on its 2024 Global Gender Gap index.

Women are increasingly active gaming consumers: The growth rate of new female gamers in Asia is nearly double that of males. It’s unwise of Game Science to dismiss the Wukong controversy as feminist propaganda or part of a Western DEI agenda, especially as Chinese companies look abroad to boost revenues. Instead of suppressing this dialogue, gaming studios should drive the narrative. ©bloomberg