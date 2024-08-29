Suppressed feminism: China’s gaming industry is too gender insensitive
Summary
- Game Science’s 'Black Myth: Wukong' lists ‘feminist propaganda’ among the topics that players mustn’t discuss, provoking a global controversy. With Chinese companies looking abroad to boost revenues, regressive game rules are unwise.
Some gamers who received a copy of Black Myth: Wukong were given guidelines for what to talk about as they streamed it. Discussing its stunning cinematic graphics, mythical 16th-century plotline and engaging gameplay was okay. But calling for equal rights for women?