China's industrial overcapacity problem will be harder to address this time
Summary
- The problem is in new-age sectors such as EVs and lithium batteries which are made by private firms that get a significant part of their business from overseas, and the government too can't tell them what to do. It'll hard for the Xi Jinping administration to tackle it.
Many are worried that China is making way more than the world needs. From electric vehicles to solar panels, plunging prices at home and abroad are igniting a new round of trade wars. Even Beijing is concerned: In a top-level meeting late last month, policymakers pledged to curb “vicious competition" among businesses.