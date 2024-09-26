Chip-maker Intel needs a turnaround, not a takeover by Qualcomm
Summary
- Intel has a chance to reverse its weak performance under its CEO’s recovery plan and it’s best to press on with it. American interests would also be better served by its survival as an independent chip-maker.
They say if there’s ever a Silicon Valley Mount Rushmore, the first face to be chiselled into stone would be that of Gordon Moore. The Intel co-founder’s famous prediction about the rate at which semiconductors would improve has been the bedrock of US technology leadership.