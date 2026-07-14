There's a lot riding on chipmaker SK Hynix's success for South Korea: can it come good?

Talk about K-power. South Korea’s SK Hynix has raised $26.5 billion from the US stock market, the biggest first-time share sale by a foreign company. The question now is whether the trillion-dollar firm can satisfy competing demands from exacting stakeholders.
Investor enthusiasm stems from the fact that SK Hynix has morphed into a golden goose. It is the world’s second-largest supplier of dynamic random-access memory chips, and the biggest when it comes to the high-bandwidth (HBM) ones that are paired with Nvidia’s graphics processing units.
Seeing a supply shortage that may persist until 2027, analysts estimate that the company can generate more than $300 billion free cash flow this year and next.
Now everyone wants to shake this money tree, starting with South Korea’s left-wing government, which views the chipmaker as the solution to the country’s socioeconomic problems. SK Hynix’s shares tumbled 10% in Seoul on Monday after its US debut.