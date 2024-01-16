Chip-maker Taiwan’s electorate has rebuffed Beijing

Taiwan was ruled by Japan for 50 years (1895-1945) and achieved rapid development. However, upon Japan’s World War II surrender in August 1945, the island came under the control of the KMT (KuoMinTang), then the ruling party in mainland China. Japanese assets in Taiwan were expropriated by KMT members, generating strong resentment among native Taiwanese, who looked upon KMT cadres as “carpet-baggers." On 28 February 1947, there was an uprising by Taiwanese nationalists that was brutally suppressed by the KMT, whose armed forces killed thousands in response. Ironically, when KMT nationalists led by Chiang Kai-shek lost the mainland civil war to Communists in 1949, they fled to Taiwan, bringing along their most loyal supporters and China’s business elite. About 2 million people migrated with the KMT from China to Taiwan, taking the island’s population to 8 million. ‘Mainlanders’ are still about a quarter of Taiwan’s population.