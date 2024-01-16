Chip-maker Taiwan’s electorate has rebuffed Beijing

Taiwan is pivotal to the geopolitics of Asia and the future of global technological leadership. Communist China has never controlled Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, but arrogates to itself the right to take Taiwan over at a time of its choice, regardless of what Taiwanese think.
How to deal with Communist China is therefore always a central issue in Taiwan’s elections. On Saturday, Taiwan’s people handed the island’s presidency to Vice President Lai Ching-te. It was the third consecutive presidential election won by the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). But the DPP lost its narrow legislative majority, constraining Lai’s ability to act on his inclination to actualize Taiwan’s independence from mainland China.
Taiwan is home to over 60% of the world’s semiconductor manufacturing and makes over 90% of the world’s most advanced chips. Those chips help run laptops, smartphones, satellites, cars and a slew of electrical appliances, including fridges and TVs. But Taiwan’s prowess in electronics extends far beyond semiconductors. Chinese electronics exports are mostly produced by Taiwanese-owned companies (like Foxconn, Pegatron, Acer and Asustek) that assemble products in China and export them to the rest of world, using high-end components made in Taiwan. Thus, while China has an annual trade surplus of nearly $900 billion with the world, it runs a bilateral trade deficit with Taiwan of over $100 billion annually.
Taiwan was ruled by Japan for 50 years (1895-1945) and achieved rapid development. However, upon Japan’s World War II surrender in August 1945, the island came under the control of the KMT (KuoMinTang), then the ruling party in mainland China. Japanese assets in Taiwan were expropriated by KMT members, generating strong resentment among native Taiwanese, who looked upon KMT cadres as “carpet-baggers." On 28 February 1947, there was an uprising by Taiwanese nationalists that was brutally suppressed by the KMT, whose armed forces killed thousands in response. Ironically, when KMT nationalists led by Chiang Kai-shek lost the mainland civil war to Communists in 1949, they fled to Taiwan, bringing along their most loyal supporters and China’s business elite. About 2 million people migrated with the KMT from China to Taiwan, taking the island’s population to 8 million. ‘Mainlanders’ are still about a quarter of Taiwan’s population.
The KMT ran Taiwan as a dictatorship, but rapidly built its economy, with a special focus on electronics and technology. In 1987, Morris Chang, once a top engineer-manager at Texas Instruments, was recruited to run Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Chang worked with the government to establish Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. (TSMC) , with seed funds from the government and private companies. TSMC is today the world’s largest semiconductor maker, having displaced Intel partly because Apple devices run on microprocessors made by TSMC.
Chiang Kai-shek (who had led China from 1928 to 1949) remained president of the ‘Republic of China’ (Taiwan’s official name) until 1975. His son Chiang Ching-kuo succeeded him after a 3-year interregnum. The latter began political liberalisation, appointing a native-Taiwanese KMT member, Lee Teng-hui, as his vice-president. When the younger Chiang died in 1988, Lee became president and sped up democratization.
Lee preferred speaking Taiwanese, a language closely linked to the Hokkien spoken in Fujian province, and liberally used Japanese words in his Mandarin. Lee’s language and move to full democracy infuriated Beijing, which responded by firing hundreds of missiles into the Taiwan Strait during the island’s first free presidential election in 1996, which Lee won. The US sent warships into the Straits as a signal of support for Taiwan.
The DPP, representing Taiwanese nationalists, quickly gained popularity and its candidate Chen Shui-bian won the first presidential election after Lee’s retirement in 2000. Ever since democracy was established in Taiwan, only one ‘mainlander’ has been elected president: the KMT’s Ma Ying-jeou in 2008 and 2012. Despite its historic animosity towards China’s communist party, the KMT agrees with the latter that there is only “One China," with each side of the Strait choosing its own interpretation of that idea. The DPP, though, does not believe Taiwan is part of China.
All three candidates for presidency this year, including the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih, were native-Taiwanese, an implicit triumph for the DPP’s identity politics. Hou’s opposition to China’s formulation of “one country, two systems" (unpopular in Taiwan after China’s 2019 crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy activists) often put him at loggerheads with KMT grandees. Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party (formed in 2019) won more than a quarter of last week’s vote. In 2014, Ko was elected Taipei’s mayor as an independent with DPP support, but he shifted to the middle ground in 2019. He will hold the balance of legislative power, a factor that should help stabilize relations with Beijing as Lai is inevitably obliged to moderate his stance.
Taiwanese firms like Apple-suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron remain crucial to India’s drive to attract global supply chains, just as TSMC and UMC are pivotal in Indian efforts to build modern semiconductor capacity. And a stable Taiwan Strait would be good for India, just as an autonomous Taiwan suits New Delhi well.