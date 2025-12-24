I got my son an Elf on the Shelf [an elf doll that accompanies a Christmas book of the same name] this year. Do I regret it? Absolutely. But it reminded me of something this holiday season, something too easy to forget in our modern age.
From Christmas magic to AI fears: Have we stripped the world of its wonder?
SummaryTime with children has a way of unsettling adult certainties. In a world flattened by data, technology and relentless rationality, their sense of wonder can feel naïve—or subversive. Are we too grown up for our own good?
I got my son an Elf on the Shelf [an elf doll that accompanies a Christmas book of the same name] this year. Do I regret it? Absolutely. But it reminded me of something this holiday season, something too easy to forget in our modern age.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More