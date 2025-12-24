From Christmas magic to AI fears: Have we stripped the world of its wonder?

But maybe, just maybe, we are closer to such enchantment than it feels. I’m not talking about an altar call. Nor eschewing all modern comforts. I am simply talking about an openness to seeing the supernatural. After all, nearly 92% of us believe that people have a soul or spirit or that there’s something beyond this world, according to the Pew Research Center. A belief perhaps more easily admitted to a pollster than a colleague at work. I’m suspicious about why it’s so off-limits these days, unless it’s purchased at Target and brought home in a box.