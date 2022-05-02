Chronic pain is an ailment that nobody needs to suffer

Opioids offer a solution in that they are highly effective in treating chronic acute pains, but these are too expensive for most patients in low and middle-income countries. The other challenge with opioids is diversion for recreational use that can cause an ‘opioid crisis’. Patrick Radden Keefe’s Empire of Pain is an excellent exposition of how chronic pain was misused by a US pharmaceutical firm in a marketing campaign for it opioid formulation. Opioids can be devastating, given their high likelihood of abuse and addiction. But due to the malpractices of some companies and the US opioid crisis, they may no longer be easily available even for cancer patients, for whom opioids are scientifically needed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}