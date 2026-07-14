CII director general: Indian industry has good reason to celebrate India's string of trade agreements

The economic rationale is compelling. FTAs are no longer merely tariff-reduction instruments; they are platforms for integrating Indian businesses into trusted global supply chains, attracting investment, promoting technology transfers, facilitating services exports and creating high-quality jobs. By securing preferential access to major economies, such agreements extend the reach of ‘Make in India’ beyond national borders, allowing India-based producers to serve a significantly larger global consumer base. This adds to the investment attractiveness of India, both for domestic and international investors.