CII director general: Indian industry has good reason to celebrate India's string of trade agreements

At a time when the global economy is grappling with geopolitical tensions, protectionism and supply-chain disruptions, India has chosen deeper integration with the world through a new generation of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).
Under the leadership of commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, India has pursued one of the most ambitious trade negotiating agendas in its history, concluding some of the fastest and most comprehensive pacts ever signed by the country, delivering significant gains for industry, exporters, micro, small and medium enterprises, and also Indian consumers.
The economic rationale is compelling. FTAs are no longer merely tariff-reduction instruments; they are platforms for integrating Indian businesses into trusted global supply chains, attracting investment, promoting technology transfers, facilitating services exports and creating high-quality jobs. By securing preferential access to major economies, such agreements extend the reach of ‘Make in India’ beyond national borders, allowing India-based producers to serve a significantly larger global consumer base. This adds to the investment attractiveness of India, both for domestic and international investors.