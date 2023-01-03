Cinema's outsized influence puts PVR-Inox merger in spotlight5 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 12:11 PM IST
- CUTS challenged the merger for being anti-competitive at the CCI which rejected the petition, and CUTS then went to the NCLAT on appeal.
Can a merger between two multiplex operators, PVR and Inox Leisure, result in anti-competitive monopolistic practices? Can there be repercussions beyond business and entertainment, given popular cinema’s role and place in society and politics? The Competition Commission of India (CCI) doesn’t think so but the Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) has appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against a merger proposal on these grounds.