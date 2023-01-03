Cinema's outsized influence puts PVR-Inox merger in spotlight

The merged entity will have the muscle to bargain for lower rentals, and higher advertising rates. It would have leverage in convenience fee deals with entities like Bookmyshow and Paytm and distribution revenues. Administrative costs and back-office costs should reduce. The growth possibilities come from the fact that India produces over 2,000 movies a year (the highest in the world) but it has only seven screens per million population, whereas China, for example, has 54 screens, and the US has over 100.