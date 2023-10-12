Cipla promoters' fourth scenario: The Dabur way

The owners of Dabur, a century-old maker of natural care and consumer products, decided to professionalise the company in 1998. All family members quit virtually overnight, professional executives were hired to run the business, a family council was created for family members to get updates on Dabur and discuss their own ventures, and a family constitution was created which spelt out brand usage, succession processes and just how much the promoters would extract by way of dividends. This has allowed the fourth and fifth generation of the Burman family to take wing as entrepreneurs in their own right while unlocking tremendous value for shareholders.