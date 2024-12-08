Cities have much to learn from Singapore and Copenhagen on climate adaptation
Summary
- As climate effects start kicking in, policy attention is turning to resilience. The world’s best adapted cities teach us that when a government focuses on resilience and adaptation with a credible plan, funding will follow.
Raise your hand if you’ve been victimized by bad weather in the last year or so. Was your travel disrupted? Did your home get unbearably hot? Have you been impacted by flooding? When I asked these questions at a panel event recently, only a lucky few in the audience kept their hands down.