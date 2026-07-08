A tale of few cities: Urban prosperity in India shows a stark skew towards the top league

According to a report by research agency PRICE and Tata Sons titled The Many Urban Indias, while India’s top 100 cities that account for less than a fifth of our population generate over a third of the income and make up 31% of consumption, just a few cities account for an outsized share. The six metros of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad alone account for 46% of the top-100’s total spending.