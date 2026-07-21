An experiment in Andhra Pradesh is showing India a new approach to citizen-centric governance

One of the key tasks of public policy is to create structures and institutions which bridge the gap between policy and implementation. This is especially critical at the state and local level where institutional capacity constraints may sometimes lead to shortcomings in implementation which can create limitations for even well thought-out policy.
To overcome such constraints, India’s government has spearheaded innovative solutions like the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks programmes (ADP and ABP), under which districts and blocks are encouraged to catch up with the best performing districts and blocks in their states.
This is accomplished through measuring improvement on key performance indicators that cover important themes such as health, nutrition, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion and skill development.
This initiative has played a key role in fostering cooperative and competitive federalism. At the same time, districts have improved on key performance indicators, thus contributing to ease of living and an improvement of living standards.