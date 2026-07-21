An experiment in Andhra Pradesh is showing India a new approach to citizen-centric governance

One of the key tasks of public policy is to create structures and institutions which bridge the gap between policy and implementation. This is especially critical at the state and local level where institutional capacity constraints may sometimes lead to shortcomings in implementation which can create limitations for even well thought-out policy.
One of the key tasks of public policy is to create structures and institutions which bridge the gap between policy and implementation. This is especially critical at the state and local level where institutional capacity constraints may sometimes lead to shortcomings in implementation which can create limitations for even well thought-out policy.
To overcome such constraints, India’s government has spearheaded innovative solutions like the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks programmes (ADP and ABP), under which districts and blocks are encouraged to catch up with the best performing districts and blocks in their states.
To overcome such constraints, India’s government has spearheaded innovative solutions like the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks programmes (ADP and ABP), under which districts and blocks are encouraged to catch up with the best performing districts and blocks in their states.
This is accomplished through measuring improvement on key performance indicators that cover important themes such as health, nutrition, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion and skill development.
This initiative has played a key role in fostering cooperative and competitive federalism. At the same time, districts have improved on key performance indicators, thus contributing to ease of living and an improvement of living standards.
One of the lessons of the ADP-ABP initiatives is that for translating budget outlays to development outcomes, it is often necessary to go beyond a siloed approach.
Under conventional administrative arrangements, policy implementation usually occurs through sectoral and departmental silos. Monitoring systems operate independently within sectors, development data remains dispersed across multiple platforms and opportunities for coordinated action are often limited.
While these mechanisms support programme implementation, they do not provide a dedicated institutional framework for holistic constituency-level development management. Due to a lack of convergence, this can lead to a limited view, which in turn can hamper the comprehensive achievement of development outcomes.
A recent initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government merits attention in this context. This initiative harnesses elected representatives, in this case members of legislative assembly (MLAs), as key enablers of public policy and equips them with the institutional wherewithal to monitor key development outcomes in their constituency.
The state government has established Swarna Constituency Vision Action Plan Units (SCVAPUs) as a path-breaking constituency-level governance framework to accelerate the implementation of its 2047 vision of a ‘Swarna Andhra.’
Conceived as a bridge between vision and execution, SCVAPUs serve as a constituency-level institutional mechanism for translating the broader development objectives of the state into measurable outcomes.
They provide elected representatives and administrations with dedicated support for development planning, performance monitoring, citizen engagement, stakeholder convergence and evidence-based decision-making across all 175 assembly constituencies and 688 mandals of Andhra Pradesh.
Each SCVAPU functions under the leadership of the MLA and draws upon a multidisciplinary team comprising a constituency special officer, young professional, knowledge partner and sector-specific vision staff.
This team extends sustained support across the full cycle of constituency development—from the preparation and execution of Constituency Vision Action Plans to the tracking of key performance indicators (KPIs), promotion of inter-departmental convergence, advancement of flagship programmes and the deepening of citizen-centric governance.
The institutional framework rests on a digital foundation comprising the AP Constituency Portal and the Constituency Vision Monitoring System (CVMS). These platforms provide real-time access to development data, constituency-level dashboards, planning documents, performance metrics and instruments of public communication, thereby reinforcing transparency, accountability and evidence-based decision-making.
The early experience of constituencies such as Nidadavole illustrates the promise of this model: SCVAPUs have shown their capacity to forge partnerships, strengthen the monitoring of development outcomes, promote livelihoods and enable the coordinated delivery of development priorities on the ground. SCVAPUs are conceived not merely as data-gathering arrangements, but as nodes of development intelligence at the constituency level.
Their work spans the full analytical chain, from the systematic assembly of information across sectors, its interpretation and its conversion into insight. By keeping a continuous watch on socio-economic conditions, the progress of infrastructure, quality of service delivery, patterns of local economic activity and the implementation of government programmes, each unit builds a live base of evidence for its constituency.
The significance of this lies in the shift it represents. Raw information, which by itself carries limited operational value, is refined into actionable insight that can guide action. The concerned authorities are thereby better placed to detect problems as they emerge rather than after they harden, read performance trends over time and sequence and prioritize interventions with greater precision.
A defining feature of the SCVAPU model is the manner in which it embeds the citizen’s voice within the formal machinery of planning and review. Rather than treating public feedback as incidental, the units draw it in as a structured input: grievances registered through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), observations from field verification and insights gathered through stakeholder consultations, surveys and routine community interaction are all put to regular review and analysis.
The effect is to close the distance between the governed and the governing. Development plans and administrative decisions come to reflect the lived experience of citizens encompassing the difficulties they encounter in accessing services and the priorities they articulate for their localities. By institutionalizing this feedback loop, SCVAPUs make governance more transparent in operation, more accountable for its outcomes and more responsive to felt needs,
Thus, various pillars of government are placed in structured, continuous dialogue around a shared evidence base of plans and performance indicators. In doing so, this model creates a pro-development institutional structure while preserving the accountability and autonomy of each pillar within its own sphere. This creates a citizen-centric system within India’s broader vision of becoming a developed nation.
For governance, the development needs and aspirations of the citizens are placed front and centre, even as gaps between policy and implementation are bridged.
The author is chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.