There is growing recognition among policy elites today that India’s civil services lack the capabilities and institutional culture required for modern governance. Economic Survey 2025-26 identified state capacity as a binding constraint on development.
There is growing recognition among policy elites today that India’s civil services lack the capabilities and institutional culture required for modern governance. Economic Survey 2025-26 identified state capacity as a binding constraint on development.
Both the Union and state governments have come to rely on outside specialists, often hired on short-term contracts, to design policies. When these specialists leave, departments lose critical skills and domain expertise.
Both the Union and state governments have come to rely on outside specialists, often hired on short-term contracts, to design policies. When these specialists leave, departments lose critical skills and domain expertise.
Senior officials recognize the limits of the current system. According to some news reports, the cabinet secretariat has asked ministries to train their own officers to draft legislation, prepare tenders and manage disputes instead of outsourcing these tasks. The Niti Aayog is also increasingly involved in upgrading the skills of career bureaucrats.
While training can help in capacity building, it cannot overcome implicit incentives that discourage specialization. Nor can it correct an institutional culture that treats government jobs as entitlements.
Lateral recruitment can help but it cannot substitute foundational reforms. Only 63 lateral entrants were appointed to central government posts since 2018, and fresh recruitment has stalled since 2024. These entrants have to navigate entrenched hierarchies, and some find themselves sidelined very quickly when they propose new ideas.
Much of this diagnosis is decades old. In the 1960s, the First Administrative Reforms Commission recommended greater specialization and competition for senior appointments.
The Second Administrative Reforms Commission, in 2008, proposed domain-based careers, competition across services for senior posts, rigorous performance reviews and a Civil Services Law.
The Hota Committee on civil service reforms (constituted in 2003) recommended safeguards against arbitrary transfers.
Yet, most foundational reforms remain unrealized. Civil Services Boards and minimum tenures have been introduced in some form following interventions by the Supreme Court. But independent career management and competitive senior appointments remain elusive. The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) remains dominant.
Civil service reforms must extend across the career cycle. Departments need permanent technical and analytical capabilities at all levels. Recruitment should draw on diverse skills and permit entry at multiple stages. Periodic evaluations should identify who needs training, who merits advancement, and with due process, who should leave.
Competent officers need to be empowered. Inefficient ones need to be eased out. When officers are treated equally irrespective of their competence or achievements, it demotivates the brighter lot. Even retirement and re-entry rules deserve reconsideration.
The Indian state can live up to people’s expectations only if it’s able to develop a capable civil service.
Sensible reform proposals have been around for decades. But the civil services constitute a powerful interest group capable of resisting or even reversing foundational changes.
The shift from the New Pension System (NPS) to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), partially restoring assured pensions, illustrates the difficulty of sustaining reforms relating to service conditions.
Accepting the nature of this challenge is the first step towards reform.