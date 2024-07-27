CK Prahalad, the oracle whose wisdom still echoes in Indian boardrooms
Summary
- CK Prahalad was a renowned management thinker who revolutionized corporate strategy with his concepts of core competence and the bottom of the pyramid. Read on to discover the insights that made him ‘The Man Who Sees Tomorrow’.
No management guru has held as much sway in the boardrooms of Indian companies as the late Coimbatore Krishnarao Prahalad. As the Paul and Ruth McCracken Distinguished University Professor of Corporate Strategy at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, Prahalad was twice ranked the world's most influential business thinker by "Thinkers 50."