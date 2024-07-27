CK Prahalad, the oracle whose wisdom still echoes in Indian boardrooms

But CKP, as he was popularly known, was more than just a renowned management thinker. He was a passionate advocate for the idea of India. The Prahalad family made annual trips from their base in Michigan to India, allowing the children to choose a different destination each year. During these visits, he would highlight the country's architectural landmarks, asking, "Do you think the people who built these thought of themselves as second class?" Prahalad believed that, although India had few global brands at the time, this was not a liability. Instead, he argued that India's genius was unique and different from the rest of the world.