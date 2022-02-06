Clarity of intent should define our digital rupee

Form must follow function, just as clarity of purpose must precede an e-rupee. At one level, it would be prudent for the Indian rupee to outflank any crypto contender for its role. The adoption of blockchain ledgers shared online that underpin the success of innovative digital tokens could achieve that. At another level, the exact needs we aim to fulfil with an e-rupee should guide its design. Its eventual reach may depend on this. On paper, an e-token issued by RBI could serve as a tool of financial inclusion, with wallet-apps placed on web-linked devices for people to make payments and receive state handouts. All this, without any need to involve banks. For it to help the needy, though, we would have to close our digital divide. As for an e-rupee’s public appeal, bank users with online apps can send money at the swipe of a thumb within the country via UPI anyway, so its ease-of-use and edge-on-cost could instantly attract user looking to make costless transfers across borders, a fee-laden field right now that deserves a good shake-up. Its launch would relieve remitters of money from abroad, even if initial limits are needed to keep capital flows calibrated (for stability) while we sandbox test e-rupee enablers like ‘smart money’ (that can be set to move as directed). While China seems keen to combine its e-currency with export clout for a global agenda of trade ‘yuanization’, India’s best bet at this stage would arguably be to focus on the basic utility of an e-rupee.