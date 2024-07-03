Opinion
Class action lawsuits are unicorn-like: Worthy but rare
Srinath Sridharan & Sakate Khaitan 4 min read 03 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- Collective legal action against mismanaged businesses can raise standards of corporate governance. The legal path has been eased, but we still have little such litigation in India.
Class action suits in India are like unicorns—legendary, promising and rare. Provisions permitting class actions/representative actions existed in the statute book for over a century in the Code of Civil Procedure of 1908.
