Clean charging must lead India’s EV thrust
Summary
- Our policies aim to enable the proliferation of electric vehicles, as they should, but we also need innovative plans to ensure that we rely mostly on clean energy sources to charge them.
India’s new electric vehicle (EV) import policy will turn the local EV market more vibrant at the upper end, no doubt, especially if Tesla were to make its domestic debut, but we also need to work on a plan to ensure EVs use clean power to charge their batteries. This aspect, however, seems to be getting much less attention than is due. Our current policy focus appears set on getting EV adoption to accelerate. Sure, electrifying vehicles does keep the noxious fumes of fossil-fuel combustion off the streets, but it is also energy intensive. Since much of India’s grid-linked generation of electricity is done by burning coal to boil water and steam-drive turbines, the broader goal of our green transition would be lost if an EV boom results in vehicular power consumption outpacing our ramp-up of renewable capacity, as that would add up to even greater carbon emissions overall. Getting car buyers to go electric is just one part of the endeavour.