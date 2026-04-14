With the Middle East in flames and a fifth of the world’s supplies of oil and gas in limbo thanks to the uncertain status of the Strait of Hormuz, it’s tempting to imagine that a clean-energy world might leave such conflicts behind: “Fuel—oil and gas, particularly—is a security challenge,” former US Secretary of State John Kerry said last month. “You don’t want to be the prisoner of a choke point.”
Clean energy reduces hydrocarbon dependence but that’s unlikely to make the world more peaceful
SummaryA green shift away from hydrocarbons may reduce reliance on oil and thus chokepoints like Hormuz, but it won’t necessarily end energy wars. As nations chase self-sufficiency and strategic autonomy, the clean-energy transition could even reshape rivalries in ways that make conflict more likely.
With the Middle East in flames and a fifth of the world’s supplies of oil and gas in limbo thanks to the uncertain status of the Strait of Hormuz, it’s tempting to imagine that a clean-energy world might leave such conflicts behind: “Fuel—oil and gas, particularly—is a security challenge,” former US Secretary of State John Kerry said last month. “You don’t want to be the prisoner of a choke point.”
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