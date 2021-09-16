Clean energy prospects beyond the 100GW milestone

In the past 10 years or so, renewables have seen rapid growth in our energy ecosystem, with wind energy leading the way, followed by solar. Estimates suggest India has over 1,050GW of renewables potential in wind and solar power alone, with wind potential at 300GW and solar at 750GW. The decision to realize this potential got a major boost in 2014 when the current government took office. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government immediately set up ambitious targets for the industry to follow (175GW capacity potential by 2022, later revised to 450GW by 2030). This was led by several policy reforms, such as transparent bidding, waiving of inter-state transmission system charges and losses for the inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects, and creating renewable purchase obligations, which made it mandatory for distribution companies to buy a share of power from renewable sources, apart from granting ‘must-run’ status to renewable energy projects, crafting liquidity packages for distribution companies and other specific policies such as the Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan, aimed at ensuring energy security for farmers. The sector has also gained from large investments. In the past seven years, as much as ₹5.2 trillion has been invested in renewable energy.