America and China: A tale of two huge greenhouse gas emitters
Summary
The world’s two big national economies present a study in contrast when it comes to climate action, especially after the US passed its One Big Beautiful Bill. But the worst of times in the US needn’t be the best of times for China alone. India should accelerate its transition to clean energy.
As the US accounts for over a quarter of the world’s economic output and well over half the market value of all companies whose shares are listed for public trading globally, it is unsurprising that major policy developments there have the rest of us riveted.
